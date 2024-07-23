Peterborough United chairman's boost to the Tommy Robson statue fund
MacAnthony made his pledge when attending a recent fund-raising event at 1498 Spice Affair in Priestgate.
The chairman’s donation, and the £1100 raised on the night, means the statue committee can move on to planning stage.
MacAnthony said: “I spoke with Helen (Tommy's wife) at the start of the evening and I know how much this statue will mean to her and of course to the Posh fanbase.
"When I was invited to attend the fundraiser, it was a no-brainer because we all know the impact Tommy made not just on the pitch, but off it as well.
"It was a good night and credit to all of the committee for what they have done to this point, it really is a tremendous effort."
MacAnthony took part in a Q & A with fans who had the made the evening a sell out.
Winger Robson made a club record 559 appearances for Posh in a 13-year spell at the club. He also scored 128 goals, the second most in the club's Football League era.
A new one-off TR11 shirt has been released to raise funds for the club legend’s statue fund. It’s a replica of the 1977-78 Posh shirt worn by Robson in a season when he was the club’s top scorer.
The remake has been commissioned and designed in partnership between the Tommy Robson Statue Fund Committee and local sportswear company MOTIQ, a business part-owned by MacAnthony.
Further information from the Tommy Robson Statue Facebook page.