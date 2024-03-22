Joe Taylor (right) during a Lincoln v Posh game in January. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Taylor has emerged as an unexpected threat to Posh hopes of promotion from League One after helping Lincoln City to put together a remarkable run of form.

Taylor hit the first senior hat-trick of his career in Lincoln's 5-0 win over Bristol Rovers at Sincil Bank last weekend. That made it six goals in his last three matches for a 21 year-old who Posh signed from King’s Lynn for just £5k in 2021.

Lincoln are on a 13-game unbeaten run which has propelled them to within two points of the play-off places with seven games to go. Posh also look set to contest the play-offs after losing ground on the top two by losing 1-0 at home to Portsmouth last weekend.

Taylor has now scored 20 goals this season, eight for Lincoln and 12 while on loan at League Two side Colchester United in the first half of the campaign.

Posh sold the speedy striker to Luton Town for £500k 13 months ago since when he’s played in the Championship play-off final before boosting his reputation in the lower divisions.

MacAnthony, on a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “Joe has not done bad for a player I spent £5k on has he? And good luck to him. I always felt there was a player there, but my managers were never going to play him so we sold him. He was one of my young gems and I'm pleased he’s doing well.”

Taylor’s price tag caused shock among the Posh fanbase as he’d scored just one EFL Cup goal for the club and hadn’t started a Football League match.

After Taylor left Posh, MacAnthony said: “All the best to Joe. Go prove all the managers wrong & kill it at Luton. It was £5k well spent for the next Craig Mackail-Smith.”

Posh fans will all be cheering on local rivals Northampton Town on Saturday as they host second-placed Derby County in one of just three League One matches being played. It’s a mismatch on form though as Cobblers haven’t won in five games and the Rams have won their last four.

Derby are already seven points ahead of fourth-placed Posh, albeit from one more game played.

Eighth-placed Stevenage are also in action at bottom club Carlisle United when a win would lift them back into the top six, the final play-off place.