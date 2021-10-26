Peterborough United chairman will protect his players and staff from the social media trolls...but good performances and results will help!

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Getty Images.

MacAnthony’s Twitter feed is awash with negative comments after every Posh defeat, although back-to-back Championship wins against Hull and QPR has calmed the mood.

“I’ll happily cover for the players and management as far as the social media trolls are concerned,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, one that was recorded before the most recent victories.

“The ‘unhappy campers’ is what I call them and they are around after every defeat.

“Most are young and stupid kids who say stupid things and who weren’t around when the club was really struggling.

“They’ve only had me in charge. They’re not used to only winning two out of 12 games.

“They try to put me down by banging on about recruitment, the lack of strikers etc.

“I’ll take it to protect others.