Peterborough United chairman urges ruthlessness from his ‘confident’ players

Posh forward Siriki Dembele in action at Stoke. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

MacAnthony believes his players performed with increasing confidence on Saturday’s 2-0 defeat Stoke City, but he was frustrated by the failure to test home goalkeeper Adam Davies despite Posh dominating possession at the Bet365 Stadium.

“The performance was good in parts, but disappointing in other parts,” MacAnthony said today (November 22).

“Dominating possession means diddly squat. We had 15 shots and yet their goalkeeper had the day off.

“But the players looked like they played with confidence. They looked like they had what it takes. We need to be more ruthless and with Jonson Clarke-Harris getting fitter and fitter I’m sure that will come.

“I’m sure we can get on a winning run. If it doesn’t start at Blackburn it will have to start on Saturday.”

MacAnthony also praised the 1,000 or so Posh fans who travelled to Stoke.