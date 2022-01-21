Peterborough United chairman urges his players to dig in and prepare for the fight of their lives: ‘There is no quit in me and I hope they have no quit either’

Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Giddins/Getty Images.

MacAnthony was irritated by his side’s 4-1 capitulation at the hands of Coventry City last weekend, but he is not ready to give up on the Championship and nor should his players.

He took the players out for dinner ahead of the FA Youth Cup tie with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night when it’s understood he issued a passionate rallying call rather than attack or blast the squad.

Posh have a tough game at promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion on Saturday before visiting Birmingham City next Tuesday (January 25).

“There is no quit in me and I hope there is no quit in the players either,” MacAnthony stated in the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which was recorded before the players’ dinner. “We sweated blood to get back to the Championship and we need to sweat some more to make sure we stay there.

“We have to dig in for the next four or five games. Even if we draw them all it will show we have fight left in us. We are nowhere near as bad as results would suggest and now is the time to prove it.

“We haven’t done well enough, but there is still time to get out of this,” he said.

“We are not 15 points adrift, we are three points behind and we just need to start showing some self-belief.

“I am envious of what Coventry have achieved in the last few seasons and the way they play their football.

“But is Mark Robins a better manager than Darren Ferguson? I don’t think so, but he’s getting a better tune out of his players.

“Are our players worse than Blackpool’s? I don’t think so, but ours are just playing well below their own standards. We must all do better, the manager, the players and the ownership.”