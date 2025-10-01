Peterborough United chairman still furious about the performance against Lincoln City...and he doesn't hold back on his podcast

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is not happy.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony used a vulgar slang term to describe his immediate reaction to last weekend’s home humbling at the hands of Lincoln City.

MacAnthony rarely holds back on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast and he certainly didn’t in the edition that was released on Wednesday morning.

Posh went down 3-0 to high-flying Lincoln City on Saturday, a result MacAnthony admits he didn’t see coming. He described the performance as unacceptable and he now fears Posh attendances at the Weston Homes Stadium will plummet if things don’t improve quickly.

He is now demanding a reaction from his players in another tough game at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Lincoln City celebrate their third goal against Posh last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

When asked about the game on the podcast, MacAnthony replied: “It was d*******. I didn’t expect that all. It’s the biggest kick in the b******** I’ve had in a long time. I thought we had turned the corner by bringing in experienced players, including several promotion winners, by spending a lot of money.

"Fair play to Lincoln who are a well-coached, strong team in great form, but we shouldn’t be losing 3-0 at home to anyone in League One. No disrespect to Lincoln, but we made them look like Birmingham City from last season and they didn’t beat us 3-0 at home.

“We have been crap at home for over a year now and that’s what’s wound me up the most. At home is where you build your form and your attendances, but we will lose attendances playing like this. We had a crowd in on Saturday after two good performances and they would have expected another good one, but we delivered the opposite.

“One of the worst things was the fact the three chances we missed were easier than the ones they scored from. They were absolute sitters.

"I would get the lack of belief if it was the youngsters at the start of the season, but this performance spooked me and I can’t see this happen again. I’m still furious. It stops now it has to. The tools are there. It was unacceptable and I have made that clear to everyone involved. I’m sure the manager agrees and the players will once they reflect on it. We work all week towards putting on a show for the fans and they deliver that?

“It's the most open League One for years and I’m heartbroken we are not taking advantage of it. There are teams towards the top of the table who have no right to be there, but there are four or five of them up there and they are scoring goals and playing with aplomb. I’m not enjoying seeing that, not after we’ve spent a fortune.

"The idea of me putting up with that, watching us struggle, while others are having so much fun doesn’t sit well with me. I need to see a proper reaction now, but I’ve been saying that for so long I’m boring myself. At some stage we will have to admit we are not in a false position.

"I just hope last Saturday was the last dregs of what has been happening this season and will now push forward. I don’t want to watch us at Bolton having one shot at goal in 90 minutes.”