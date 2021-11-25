Peterborough United chairman sends a warning shot across the bows of senior players, but he’s not panicking and he trusts Fergie to sort it all out, plus apology to fans from midfielder

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Mark Thompson, Getty Images.

Last night’s horror show in a 4-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers left Posh in the relegation zone two points from safety ahead of a massive game at home to next-to-bottom Barnsley on Saturday (November 17).

And MacAnthony, who remains confident manager Darren Ferguson will steer Posh up the table, pointed the finger at the ‘experienced players who have yet to come to the party’ this season.

“We put out one of the more experienced sides of this season,” MacAnthony stated on his instagram today (November 25). “But some of the experienced players have not come to the party yet. It’s stick or shift time for some of them. They need to step up in the next six or seven games or they will be moved on. That’s not a threat. It’s just the reality of the situation. They need to show they can do it at this level. The four goals we conceded last night would have been scored by League Two players, never mind Championship ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Norburn

“We showed some loyalty to the players who got us promoted, but we are not about to throw our Championship pkace away after working so hard to get it. This is the time good people show their inner strength and resolve.

“I understand the criticism from fans. The usual small minority have their knives out which is normal, but I won’t be panicking yet. We all need to be better that is obvious. Believe me we are all hurting as much as the fans. We all saw how bad it was last night, but the manager will work it all out as he has in the past.

“We need to play on the front foot with youthful exuberance. The one good thing last night was the chances we created in a 10-minute second-half spell. That shows me there is life in the squad.”