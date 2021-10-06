Peterborough United chairman rules out a January move for Lee Tomlin

Lee Tomlin at Posh in 2013.

Tomlin, one of the greatest Posh players of the MacAnthony era, is a free agent following his release from Championship rivals Cardiff City this week.

He can’t join another club until January because his release took place outside of a transfer window, but Posh won’t be joining the race for his signature.

MacAnthony was speaking on today’s edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which can be heard here

MacAnthony said: “Lee Tomlin is like a young son to me, I love him to bits, but we won’t be signing him.

“We’ve had great players from the past come back to the club and it hasn’t really worked out and anyway we have about six number 10s at the club already.

“Lee will get a good club in January. He’s too good for Leagues One and Two, but if someone offered him a three-year contract on good money he would be tempted.”

Tomlin moved to Posh from Rusdhen & Diamonds in July, 2010 and starred as Posh won promotion to the Championship in his first season. He also excelled in two seasons in the Championship with Posh before leaving in a big-money deal for Middlesbrough in January, 2014.

Tomlin returned to Posh for a spell on loan in January, 2018. The 32 year-old played 177 times for Posh scoring 45 goals.

Tomlin cost Cardiff £3.2 million when joining from Bristol City in July, 2017, but played just 57 times for the club scoring 11 goals.