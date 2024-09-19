Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes this season’s Peterborough United team will win more games than last season’s fourth-place finishers.

That team won 25 of 46 League One matches after winning just three of their first six. Posh have won two of their first five games in the current campaign and sit 11th in the table.

"We are set up stronger in terms of squad strength this season,” MacAnthony insisted on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ pod. “We are just taking a minute to get the first team to gel. We will get better, certainly at home, but it will take hard work, something our management team enjoy. It’s just taking time to adjust. Perhaps the new players are being weighed down a bit by expectations, but there’s no reason to be as our fans have been very supportive of the team again.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo David Lowndes.

"We will click properly soon and score a lot of goals again. We will become a well-oiled machine that will win more games than last season. We have players coming back. I wouldn’t worry about the table. It’s massively irrelevant right now. We're just over a tenth of the way through the season.

“We need to get busy as that would suit us. There have been too many gaps in the schedule. We have a big squad now and I’m looking forward to us hitting that run of Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday run of games because we have the squad to cope.”

Posh play three away games in eight days starting on Tuesday when they visit Orient (September 24).