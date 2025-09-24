Peterborough United chairman reassures out-of-favour younger players by pointing to the progress of George Nevett

George Nevett in action for Posh at Plymouth Argyle. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United chief Darragh MacAnthony has re-assured the club’s out-of-favour younger players they still have a future at the Weston Homes Stadium.

There was a slight shift in recruitment policy towards the end of the last transfer window as Posh reacted to a traumatic start to the League One season.

Older, more experienced players like Tom Lees (34), Jacob Mendy (28), Tom O’Connor (26) and Peter Kioso (26) were brought in to bolster the defence, although cash was also splashed on dynamic midfield and attacking players like Matthew Garbett (23), Ben Woods (22) and Harry Leonard (22). Brandon Khela (20) had arrived in the summer

The new intake means the likes of young full-backs James Dornelly (20) and Harley Mills (19) and midfielder Donay O’Brien-Brady (21) have struggled to make recent matchday squads. All 3 were in an Under 21 squad tackling Wigan on Wednesday as was summer centre-back signing David Okagbue (21).

But MacAnthony pointed to the progress of 19 year-old central defender George Nevett as a reason never to give up. Nevett has been outstanding as Posh have started to turn their season around with back-to-back League One wins.

MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “We invested a lot in George and everyone was too quick to write him off last season. He was 18 and he’d moved up 2 levels from what he had been playing, but he stuck it at, waited for his chance to come around again, and now he’s looking the part.

"He passes the ball as well as any midfielder we have, but this season other stats have also been impressive. He’s winning 68% of his aerial duels when the average is 10% lower. Of course he will make mistakes, but having Tom O’Connor and Tom Lees either side of him can only help bring him on and we now need to let him grow and do his thing. Tom Lees is a proper leader.

"George has a 5-year contract with us. People say he isn’t quick enough, but John Terry wasn’t quick either and he did okay.

“We are certainly not ready to write the likes of James Dornelly and Donay O’Brien-Brady off. They can take heart from what George is doing. It’s not as though we have gone that old anyway. Tom Lees is by the far the oldest and it’s not as though we will be signing many 26-29 year-olds in the future.

"We’ve also invested in top young talent we can develop. Brandon Khela is getting better by the game, and it’s almost like we have a second XI who are capable of stepping up.”

Posh signed Nevett for an undisclosed fee from National League side Rochdale in June, 2024. He started 10 League One games last season, but has started the last 6 of the current campaign.