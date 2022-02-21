Peterborough United chairman ready to step back after the toughest of seasons

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (right) with legendary Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

MacAnthony would also walk away from the club entirely if his partners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson wished to buy him out.

The chairman is happy to accept his share of the criticism for a disappointing Championship campaign.

Posh fans have often called him out over the club’s summer recruitment following promotion from League One.

Posh co-owners, from left, Stewart 'Randy' Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale celebrate winning promotion from League One last season.

Changes are unlikely though as MacAnthony enjoys a close working bond with two ‘magnificent, classy guys.’

“I’ve told my partners I’ll take a step back from recruitment if that’s what they want,” MacAnthony said on the last edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast which was recorded before manager Darren Ferguson resigned. “It’s been my thing and if it hasn’t worked I will hold my hand up.

“I’ve also put to my partners they can buy me out if they want, but I am working with two magnificent, classy guys who immediately try to pick me up when I start talking like that. I’ve always said I’ll know when it’s time to get on the platform and take the train out of here, but this club is not just about the Championship.

“Of course we want to establish ourselves in the division if we can. We have tried, and are trying, very hard to make that happen.

“It is a different Championship to the one I remember though. If anything players’ wages have gone up since we were last here which made recruitment tough.

“We haven’t been reckless. If my time here is remembered for not hacking it in the Championship, then I’m fine with that. I wouldn’t want to be remembered for taking the club into administration.”