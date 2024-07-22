Ivan Toney with England manager Gareth Southgate. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony says Peterborough United expect to make no more than between £3 million to £5 million from the expected summer transfer of their former striker Ivan Toney.

MacAnthony used his latest appearance on TalkSPORT to wax lyrical about a player Posh sold to current club Brentford in a package worth £10 million in August 2020.

Since then the 28 year-old has become a regular scorer in the Premier League and won his first senior England caps. He made cameo appearances for his country in the 2024 Euros.

But last season was a disappointment as Toney scored just four goals in 17 appearances for Brentford after returning from a long betting ban and reports now suggest the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all cooled their interest in a player who could command a fee of £50 million, even though he’s about to start the last year of his contract.

MacAnthony joined in the speculation regarding Toney’s future and rubbished suggestions his wage demands could price him out of a dream move/

“Well, that’s nonsense,” MacAnthony said. “I know that for a fact as I know his agent really well. I speak to his agent every week because he has got two of our current players.

“If I was a betting man I would say, knowing what (owner) David Sullivan is like at West Ham he’ll try and basically get him at a dropped-down bargain price from Brentford. And I know the Brentford people would say ‘no chance’. But I know Sullivan will try, and if he had any common sense he would as it would be the best signing West Ham have made in 12 years. It’s better than signing a foreign striker for £70m who couldn’t hit a barn door.

"We wouldn’t be getting £10 million either. It would more likely be £3 million to £5 million.”

Posh signed Newcastle for what turned out to be a bargain fee of around £250k in August, 2018. The Magpies are entitled to a chunk of what Posh make from the next Toney move. Spurs are reportedly the biggest club now weighing up a move for the striker.