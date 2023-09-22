Kwame Poku. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation during an interview on the club’s Posh Plus service on Friday.

Harrison Burrows, Kwame Poku, Jeando Fuchs and Josh Knight are the players who can expect fresh offers.

The current deals of Fuchs and Knight expire at the end of the current season.

Ronnie Edwards. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Other talking points from the interview...

**MacAnthony expects centre-back Ronnie Edwards to be sold in the early days of the January transfer window. The Championship club who made five offers for Edwards on transfer deadline day remain extremely interested in the 20 year-old England age group international centre-back, while other clubs are expected to ‘come to the party.’

**If Edwards leaves Posh will try and sign a new young central defender. MacAnthony doesn’t expect Manchester City to sell current loanee Jadel Katongo to Posh.

**Posh could make an attempt to sign on-loan full-back Peter Kioso from Rotherham United if promotion to the Championship is achieved. His Rotherham wages are a stumbling block for a League One club.

**MacAnthony believes he will be in a ‘buying mood’ come January as long as ‘the right gems and the right opportunties’ come up.

**Posh started transfer deadline week in August hunting a long-term target, but gave up after a couple of days after realising his current club wouldn’t sell.

**MacAnthony insists Posh would have signed striker Jacob Wakeling even if they hadn’t expected to sell Jonson Clarke-Harris. The chairman said manager Darren Ferguson ‘is not normally a good judge of a striker, but he was keen on Jacob!’

**The Posh chairman described recent signing Malik Mothersille as a ‘secret weapon.’

