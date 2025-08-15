Peterborough United chairman on Collins' contract offer detail, good news from goalkeeper and questioning the IQ of players

Archie Collins in action for Posh at Cardiff City on the opening day of the League One season. Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists wantaway midfielder Archie Collins must prove he is worth a big-money move by becoming Peterborough United’s undisputed star man.

MacAnthony has revealed the most lucrative contract he’d ever offered a Posh player included a ‘get-out’ clause should the club fail to win promotion from League One this season.

The chairman has confirmed Collins is on the transfer list after he rejected the new deal, but there have been no bids for the 25 year-old who has now entered the last year of his existing deal.

"I gave Archie an ‘out’ in the contract offer if we didn’t win promotion,” MacAnthony said on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “But he still wouldn’t sign so he is on the transfer list.

"No-one has made a bid for him so he needs to knuckle down and perform for us. He needs to be our best player, and so far he hasn’t been, if he wants that big money move.”

Collins scored in the 2-1 Carabao Cup first round defeat at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday and is expected to retain his place in the starting line-up for Saturday’s League One game at Wigan Athletic.

MacAnthony also delivered some pleasing news about injured goalkeeper Alex Bass.

"I spoke to Alex last weekend and he told me to forget about a 5-6 week absence as he will be back in 3 weeks,” MacAnthony said. “I thought he will do for me. I love that attitude.”

Posh winger Declan Frith is expected to be fit for the Bradford City game at the Weston Homes Stadium on August 23. Frith suffered an ankle injury in training recently.

Striker Brad Ihionvien was absent from the Accrington game because of a knee problem, but he is expected to feature at Wigan.

MacAnthony has now called on his players to play smarter and to show some courage to kick-start a frustrating campaign.

"Sometimes I question the IQ of players,” MacAnthony added. “Cian Hayes delivered a brilliant cross for Archie’s goal the other night. He had a couple of other opportunities to do the same, but instead decided to dribble. Keep doing what works. We have to all do our jobs and for the forwards that means assisting and scoring. I don’t want to see two minutes of razzle dazzle and then nothing.

“We love Gustav Lindgren, but we need to see the player who runs in behind, who works the channels and who holds the ball up. Surely playing away at Accrington is not as tough as playing in Swedish football?

"I’d love to see Gustav and Brad Ihionvien play together, but Brad is miles ahead at the moment.”