Peterborough United chairman now confident long-term midfield target will be signed and Hamilton set to leave London Road

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (right) with director of football Barry Fry.

Posh have been tracking a young Premier League player all summer, but he broke into his club’s first-team squad this season leading to thoughts the move would be scuppered.

But, with his current club now expected to sign a midfielder today, the deal could be back on with MacAnthony claiming he would be ‘distraught’ if it didn’t happen.

MacAnthonly also revealed on the latest edition of his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton is likely to leave the club today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Hamilton (left) could leave Posh on transfer deadline day.

MacAnthony said: “It’s been a real labour of love with this midfielder as we believe he will complement the players we already have at the club.

“The Premier League club we have been dealing with have been brilliant with us to be fair, but they do have to strengthen in that area before allowing the player to leave and I fully respect that.

“I’m now confident it will be done and if it falls through at the last minute I’ll be distraught as we have been so patient with it.

“Good players are at a premium in his position and if he comes to join Jack Taylor, Jorge Grant and Oliver Norburn I will be happy. We would also have Kyle Barker as a fifth midfielder, but Ethan Hamilton is expected to leave in this transfer window.

“We have had bids and offers for him.”