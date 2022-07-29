Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) with manager Grant McCann.

Speaking on the first episode of season three of his popular Hard Truth Podcast MacAnthony said: “I’m pleased Derby have sorted themselves out. They’ve been through the mill in recent seasons and it must have been torture for their fans.

"But they have a new owner and they’ve bought their ground back. They’ve also signed some massive players for the level to play alongside the talented youngsters who haven’t been nicked.

"They have appointed a top young coach as manager in Liam Rosenior who I hear was the brains of Wayne Rooney’s managerial operation anyway.

"And who knows the new owner might dip into the transfer market again in January so they have to be a danger.

"Ipswich Town spent £1 million on a left-back this week and it makes me laugh to see people moaning about that level of deal in League One.

"Ipswich are a very well run club who probably made £2-3 million on the Flynn Downes transfer from Swansea to West Ham.

"They have sensible people running the club who know what they are doing and they have a huge fanbase. They will only be spending what they can afford.

"There are big clubs everywhere in League One like Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and Plymouth, but it’s nothing we haven’t come up against before and we are in a good place with a professional, dedicated manager and talented players.”

Posh open their League One season at Cheltenham on Saturday. The away end has been sold out with just over 1,000 Posh fans due at the game.