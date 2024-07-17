Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes his club is about to unveil ‘the best home shirt of the last 50 years!’

​The new shirt is due to be launched on Thursday and MacAnthony is confident it will be a huge seller.

"Recent shirt sales have blown everything away,” MacAnthony said. “We’ve smashed records upon records, but every time we bring a shirt out I want more.

"I absolutely love our home shirt for this season. My family, my kids they love it as well.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and manager Darren Ferguson during the club's pre-season training camp in Spain. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"It’s one of the best the club has done for 50 years in my opinion.

"I can hype things up and go on about stuff and yeah the last couple have been okay, but this is good one and I love it and I want to break records with it.

"When it comes out I want you to buy this bad boy straight away. I don’t care if you are a guy or a girl.

"Whoever you are, if you want to be a fan with the whole shirt collection, believe me you will want this one in your wardrobe.”

Posh unveiled a new white away shirt last month and sale have been brisk. The price of the home shirt is expected to match the £50 charged for the away shirt.

Posh have also launched new training kit designs which have gone down well with supporters. They can be viewed at www.theposhonlinestore.com

The home kit is expected to be seen on Posh social media channels sometime on Thursday afternoon.

The PT website www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk should have photos of the new strip to accompany the launch.