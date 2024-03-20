Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The top-flight clubs had been expected to sanction a £900m EFL support plan at a recent meeting, but the matter didn’t even get to a vote after 10 clubs said they would not support it. Premier League rules state 14 clubs have to agree to confirm major decisions.

It’s understood Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, West Ham, Aston Villa, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth were the 10 clubs to confirm they would not back the proposal, one the Government had urged them to accept.

The UK government will continue plans for an independent football regulator when the Football Governance Bill is introduced in Parliament next Tuesday, move supported by Posh.

MacAnthony spoke about the developments on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. He said: “I’m ready to suit and boot and go and talk to the Premier League and I’ll do it for free. There is no-one better than me to champion the EFL. I’ve been in football for 18 years and I’m not in it for my wallet or just for my club. I love football and I’m part of the EFL structure.

"I’d love to get in a room with the 20 Premier League clubs and get them to explain their thought processes. Our product is inter-twined. They know (the support package) is the right thing to do. It's fundamentally wrong not to do it. It’s actually cruel.

Benji Arthur. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"The EFL is important to the industry. There is no point in threatening each other and I get that trillions watch Liverpool and Manchester City, but the EFL clubs play a part. My club has with developing the likes of Benji Arthur who has joined Brentford and will go on to play for England. I heard the Bristol Rovers owner saying how his club had helped to develop three Premier League players recently and he was right. They are like us in that respect.

"If you want a closed shop like MLS in the States don’t expect the TV ratings to hold up. The product will be inferior and it will be less romantic. It would be a decision made for short-term greed. I would expect fans would protest like they did against the proposed European Super League. The power of the football fan should not be under-estimated. We frightened the life out of them re the Super League so let’s frighten them again.

"To make all our clubs better we need to get a deal done. Something must happen and I’m willing to try and make it happen. I know the EFL are trying, but the statement they put out wasn’t angry or aggressive enough. We are in it together and together we are stronger.

“I do agree that the extra money we would get shouldn’t be spent on players and agents. It should be spent on structure, facilities and reducing debt. Debt is why some clubs are in trouble. The money should be ring-fenced for a period, but the Premier League shouldn’t be telling us how to spend it.

"It’s disappointing Bournemouth and Forest are among the clubs to reject the proposals. They were EFL clubs recently and Forest could be one again soon so they might just have shot themselves in the foot.

"We had many battles with Bournemouth in the EFL. They were made in the EFL and in a way are a fairy-tale club so I’m very disappointed if they are one of the clubs blocking the deal.