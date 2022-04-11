Peterborough United chairman has identified a key reason for failure this season and plans for Joel Randall

Posh striker Jack Marriott after missing a chance to score against Luton this week. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Speaking on his Hard Truth podcast this week, chairman MacAnthony rattled off a list of players who have suffered long-term absences this season.

He also claimed five players were the ‘red danger zone’ for body fat before the season had started. Posh are bottom of the Championship table and look certain to be back in League One next season.

“I believe we’ve had 23 injuries this season with 12 of them long-term ones,” MacAnthony said. “We’ve had some bad luck, but it’s also clear the fitness and conditioning work last summer wasn’t good enough.

Joel Randall has started just one Championship game for Posh this season.

“I was tearing my hair out when I was getting data saying five of our players were in the red zone for body fat. That’s no way to prepare for the Championship. We also didn’t get to the bottom of the injuries some players were getting.

“Players were getting Sundays off and then Mondays were used for recovery so basically two days off.

“That will be different now with the professionalism of Grant McCann and his staff. We have a new sports scientist and physio at his request and they are both highly regarded.”

Among the senior players to have had lengthy lay-offs this season are Jack Taylor, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Marriott, Mark Beevers, Ricky-Jade Jones and Kwame Poku, while attacking midfielder Joel Randall has barely been seen since signing from Exeter City for £1 million last summer.