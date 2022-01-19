Peterborough United chairman has backed striker Jonson Clarke-Harris over Twitter allegations he said ‘the club wanted him out’
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is backing striker Jonson Clarke-Harris over claims he said ‘the club wanted him out’ ahead of last Saturday’s Championship clash with Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium (January 15).
One Twitter user claimed Clarke-Harris was asked outsude the stadium if he was starting against his old club and it was alleged he replied: ‘no, the club want me out.’
MacAnthony asked Clarke-Harris whether or not there was truth in the Twitter post and the player was adamant he had not.
“Johnno said he was too professional to ever say something like that,” MacAnthony revealed on today’s (January 19) edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “And that is the case. He’s a good character who always gives his all. He’s climbed off the bench this season and played his heart out for the club.
“Okay he didn’t come beck for pre-season in the best shape, but he’s working hard and he’s a very popular man in the camp. He wouldn never say something like that.
“There’s still time for him to make an impact on the pitch this season as well. If he can get eight or nine goals in the last 20 games or so he’ll up to 13 or 14 for the season which would prove he can play in the Championship.”
Clarke-Harris has four Championship goals so far this season, two of them penalties. He has been linked with other clubs in the summer and in recent weeks, most recently League One promotion contenders Sunderland.