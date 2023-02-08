Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Posh are currently battling to reach the end of season play-offs, but will have to overcome some stiff opposition to make an immediate return to the Championship.

If Posh fall short star men like Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards could be sold in the summer as the club have a need to address the level of debt at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s still likely any rebuilding will take place under a new manager with Darren Ferguson expected to seek a fresh challenge in the summer.

"If we don’t go up this season we would have re-tool in the summer,” MacAnthony admitted on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “That doesn’t mean there would be a firesale of players, but there are players who have been here 2-3 years who are ready to take the next step.

"We turned down bids in January for players because our valuations weren’t met, but we might sell in the summer. We have to reduce the club debt. That’s just the reality of life in League One. We will have to reduce that debt even if we are in the Championship.

"It’s good I don’t have to worry about the football at the moment and I can concentrate on off-field stuff. It’s going to be a big summer at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re having a good go at going up. We have Derby, Ipswich, Plymouth and Bolton to play at home and we have to go to Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley. They are big games.

“The manager is enjoying being around and coaching good players. He said the other day he could see we still retain a good eye for a player. He’s enjoying working with the likes of Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Clark.

"And just think if the miracle happens and we get up what a great position Darren will be in. He’s already a serial promotion winner at League One level and it’s always surprised me he doesn’t get the call when big clubs at the level are looking for new managers.”

Posh have made great inroads into the club debt which stood at over £15 million. They are expected to show a profit when the club’s next accounts are released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad