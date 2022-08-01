Posh Women in action at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

England’s Women beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in the Euros Final at Wembley on Sunday in front of almost 90,000 fans. The attendance of 87,192 was the largest for any Euros match - men’s or women’s - in history.

Posh have invested time and money into their own women’s team in recent seasons and MacAnthony is hopeful their profile will now grow.

MacAnthony was speaking on his Hard Truth podcast before the final. He said: “I have really enjoyed watching the England team. It’s been brilliant and the atmosphere have been phenomenal. It’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserved. In the United States the women’s team is more popular than the men’s team because of the success they have had and the profile they have achieved.

"I’m really excited about watching the game grow here as well. I’m excited about what the future holds for our team. We took our ladies under the football club’s wing about a year ago. They stayed up in the National League last season and now we’ve signed players on contracts for the first time. There is some great stuff going on.

“Long-term we want our ladies to become self sufficient and stand on their own two feet. We want them to be commercially strong enough to have their own training facility and area to play on and what’s happened with the England team can only help that.”

Posh Women currently share training facilities with the men at the idverde Training Ground on Oundle Road. They play their National League matches on the the 3G pitch at the training ground, but have played occasional games at the Weston Homes Stadium.