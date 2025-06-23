Peterborough United chairman excited about a new season as he sets about changing the narrative around his club

Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo David Lowndes.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony is determined to change the narrative around Peterborough United this summer.

There’s been plenty of concern expressed by Posh fans on social media since the end of last season when the club finished 18th in League One, the lowest League One finish of the MacAnthony era.

A lack of signings, even though Posh have introduced young players Kyrell Lisbie and Declan Frith to the squad, the expected loss of star men Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones for relatively low fees and the lack of movement on contract extensions for Archie Collins, Malik Mothersille and Harley Mills have all caused angst among some supporters.

But MacAnthony was in bullish form on Monday morning when posting a video message from his Dubai holiday. The players start pre-season training today under the watchful eyes of a reunited management team of Darren Ferguson and Kevin Russell. The squad reported back for fitness testing last Thursday and looked in good shape.

Chris Conn-Clarke, a major disappointment in his first season at the club, was singled out as one to watch by the chairman.

MacAnthony said: “I spoke to the gaffer today and we said it’s like the first day back at school. I still get the butterflies in the stomach at this time of the year which shows I’m still excited to be doing a job I love. It’s my 19th pre-season, but there’s no better job.

"I will be at St George’s Park next week and we have the Leicester friendly at the end of the week and we will start changing the narratives now. We will be making some signings and things have been moving along nicely in that regard. We do have some key positions to fill.

"The players all came back in good shape last week. It will be interesting ti see how Chris Conn-Clarke goes. He has lost a lot of weight and he has the ‘eye of the tiger’ about him. He iw one to watch out for this season.”