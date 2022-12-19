Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh,com.

The second-placed Tractor Boys are the joint top scorers in League One – alongside leaders Plymouth Argyle – with 41 goals in 22 matches, but that hasn’t stopped speculation in Suffolk regarding a move for the current front runner for the third tier golden boot.

Some Ipswich fans appear to believe rumoured financial issues at Posh would persuade them to part with their 28 year-old striker. Clarke-Harris has 12 League One goals this season having scored 31 in the the 2020-21 promotion season to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But MacAnthony insisted on social media over the weekend that there is no truth in rumours of Clarke-Harris leaving for Portman Road. He has also insisted he is content with the club’s financial situation in recent days.

The chairman believes the club’s most valuable player, teenage defender Ronnie Edwards, won’t leave in January, but fringe first-team players might depart.

MacAnthony stated in a recent edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast that Posh could try and sign a pair of full-backs during the transfer window.

Posh dropped out of the play-off places for the first time since early October after their scheduled League One fixture with Shrewsbury at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday was postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad