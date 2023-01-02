Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

Bolton Wanderers’ handsome 3-0 win at play-off rivals Barnsley on Monday moved them up from seventh to fifth place.

Barnsley dropped to sixth, the final play-off berth, with both teams on 40 points, five clear of eighth-placed Posh, and the Tykes still have a game in hand on MacAnthony’s men.

Derby County are up to fourth after a 4-0 drubbing of relegation-threatened Accrington Stanley at Pride Park. The Rams are six points clear of Posh after stretching their unbeaten run in League One to 11 matches.

Wycombe are down to seventh after jumping into the play-off places for a day following an impressive 3-0 New Year’s Day win over Posh at the Weston Homes Stadium.

That’s the biggest loss of the season for Posh, but there was no defeatest talk from MacAnthony who will remain in the UK for three further weeks after spending Christmas here with his family. He is expected to oversee the club’s transfer window work.

MacAnthony posted a message on Instagram today which read: “Been a wonderful couple of weeks and now for a good three-week shift on all things Posh.

"And yes Posh fans, results have been awful, but I’ll put some serious graft in now so we can have an excellent 2023. Thanks to all fans for their support.”

Elsewhere Sheffield Wednesday are now second in League One, four points behind leaders Plymouth Argyle after crushing a Cambridge United side badly weakened by multiple injuries 5-0 at Hillsborough. Cambridge are 19th just two points clear of the drop zone.

