Cian Hayes in action for Posh at Northampton Town on Monday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony has defended Peterborough United’s summer recruitment, while confirming his continued financial support for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh sold star players Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards and Ephron Mason-Clark at the end of last season for close to £10 million total. That money does not arrive in the club coffers instantly. Posh splashed out over £2 million on new players in the close season, a figure only beaten in League One by big-spending Birmingham City.

Posh have debts to service and bills to pay so MacAnthony bridled at suggestions he is not reinvesting profits from high-profile transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony, on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I’ll be putting in another million before the end of the season to cover a shortfall. I’ve spent millions and I’m still owed money.

Chris Conn-Clarke in action for Posh.

“We received £3 million for Harrison and £3 million, of which we will get half, for Ronnie. There are add ons of course, but to suggest we didn’t reinvest it is just wrong. People are also looking at our recruitment with hindsight.

"We spent £500k on Rio Adebisi who we think will be one of the best left-backs in League One and then hefty wages on Jack Sparkes when Rio picked up his injury. Jack was a League One title winner last season. We spent £350k on George Nevett, £250k in salary commitments on Jadel Katongo, who was excellent for us last season and whose return was celebrated by everyone, £250k on Abraham Odoh, £200k on Cian Hayes, £250k on Brad Ihionvien and £500k on Gustav Lindgren. Then there was £200k on Oscar Wallin and almost £400k on Chris Conn-Clarke. I could have sold Joel Randall for £1.5 million, but instead gave him a record-breaking new contract and signed Jed Steer on an expensive contract as the manager wanted an experienced goalkeeper. Sam Curtis is a highly-rated full-back we took on loan.

"Okay defensively we have been a joke at times, and we couldn’t have foreseen Katongo’s injury and lack of form so far, but I still believe we made the right decisions on these players. We signed the best two players in non-league in Chris and George. George is ready for the first-team now in my opinion and Cian was excellent on his second League One start for us at Northampton. Chris picked up an injury just as he broke into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Brad we like, but he had a growth spurt and is now injured and we haven’t seen Rio at all because of an injury, although he is back on the grass now. We felt we had two left-backs in the building who would push each other, although Jack will be the first to admit he hasn’t been at his best often enough.

“Can anyone tell me honestly they weren’t the right decisions? If so, tell me the moves we shouldn’t have made.

"I get you are only as good as your last result and fans can jump ship at any moment. I don’t get to do that. I’ve been as gutted as anyone about form, but football can change quickly and when it does for us the last laugh will be on the naysayers. Maybe it’s been our turn to suffer with injuries and we’ve lost two of the best players in League One, Hector Kyprianou and Kwame Poku, for long spells, but we will come back stronger. It could turn out to be one of the best groups we’ve ever had.”

National League Barnet received half of the Edwards fee as part of the deal that brought the defender to London Road on a free transfer.