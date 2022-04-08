Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony accuses FA of double standards over historical abusive tweets

Jonson Clarke-Harris.

The FA yesterday warned Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles and ordered him to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme after historical tweets containing racist and homophobic terms surfaced following his January move from Accrington Stanley.

Earlier this season Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was banned for four matches after he was found to have posted historical homophobic tweets.

MacAnthony posted his protest on Twitter last night, stating: ‘Good old FA. We lose our main striker for 4 games for tweets he did aged 19. Make your minds up over punishment dished out for this stuff. Absolute nonsense.’

Dion Charles. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The Bolton News reports Charles used terms such as ‘gay’, ‘gay boy’ as well as other words in a derogatory was, as well as others referring to ‘Pakistani’s and corner shops’.