Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony accuses FA of double standards over historical abusive tweets
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has accused the Football Association of double standards over their treatment of players accused of historical abusive tweets.
The FA yesterday warned Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles and ordered him to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme after historical tweets containing racist and homophobic terms surfaced following his January move from Accrington Stanley.
Earlier this season Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris was banned for four matches after he was found to have posted historical homophobic tweets.
MacAnthony posted his protest on Twitter last night, stating: ‘Good old FA. We lose our main striker for 4 games for tweets he did aged 19. Make your minds up over punishment dished out for this stuff. Absolute nonsense.’
The Bolton News reports Charles used terms such as ‘gay’, ‘gay boy’ as well as other words in a derogatory was, as well as others referring to ‘Pakistani’s and corner shops’.
Charles posted the tweets in 2011 and 2013 and apologised for his actions in February. Charles was 15 and 17 when his comments were made.