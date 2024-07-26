Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has broken his silence on the Harrison Burrows to Sheffield United transfer saga.

MacAnthony confirmed on social media on Friday morning that Burrows has signed a long-term contract with another club and a delay in announcing the deal is down to the buying club. The chairman didn’t name Sheffield United, but was responding to a question from a Sheffield United fan.

MacAnthony said: “Just for clarity: We accepted formal bid on Sunday, the player passed a medical on Wednesday, and signed long-term deal. We signed our forms & now down to buying club to submit/announce formally. That’s the process and how it works. Cheers.”