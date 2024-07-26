Peterborough United chairman confirms Harrison Burrows has agreed to join Sheffield United
MacAnthony confirmed on social media on Friday morning that Burrows has signed a long-term contract with another club and a delay in announcing the deal is down to the buying club. The chairman didn’t name Sheffield United, but was responding to a question from a Sheffield United fan.
MacAnthony said: “Just for clarity: We accepted formal bid on Sunday, the player passed a medical on Wednesday, and signed long-term deal. We signed our forms & now down to buying club to submit/announce formally. That’s the process and how it works. Cheers.”
The PT first linked Burrows to the Blades six weeks ago.
