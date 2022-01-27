Peterborough United chairman brands transfer targets with no interest in a relegation fight as ‘cowards’ and why Brentford striker won’t be coming to the Weston Homes Stadium

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo: Getty Images.

MacAnthony has been working flat out to recruit extra players in the January transfer window as Posh battle to stay in the second tier.

Knockbacks from top-flight players and clubs have been commonplace leading to strong words from the chairman in the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast (January 26).

“I had one player lined up who seemed desperate to come to play for us,” MacAnthony stated. “But three weeks later he has changed his mind claiming he wants to wait until the summer before making any decisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford striker Marcus Forss. Photo: Getty Images.

“They don’t want to be involved in a relegation fight and if that’s the case I don’t want them. I’d rather play a bunch of 17 year-olds from our youth team as I know they would fight more than these cowards, and I’m not talking about the current players here, but players who we have been looking at bringing in.

“These players are cowards. I don’t have cowards in my club.

“There was another player we were tracking for two and a half months. He would have been a target if we’d lost Siriki Dembele.

“His club eventually said they didn’t want to let him out on loan. They then signed a player from Europe so our manager spoke to their manager, but he still said the player wouldn’t be going out on loan. Next thing we know the player has gone out on loan to another Championship club.

“I’m trying really hard, but it’s like pulling teeth sometimes.

“We don’t even get the courtesy of a reply when we approach some clubs about a player.

“I know I’ve been failing, but I don’t need fans on social media telling me what to do. I’m aware of the club’s shortcomings, but that doesn’t mean I’m not working my backside off.

“But I’ve been my own boss since I was 19 so I haven’t taken orders from anyone for a long time.