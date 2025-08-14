Peterborough United chairman believes the club have made a statement signing and the player has been told English football will suit him

Matt Garbett has signed for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Peterborough United have made a statement signing in New Zealand international midfielder Matt Garbett.

The Posh hierarchy have come in for plenty of stick over recent recruitment during a three-game losing streak to start the current season.

But MacAnthony took to social media to announce Garbett’s arrival and to call for patience from supporters.

The chairman said on X: “The 6 foot 2 inch midfielder finished the recent World Cup qualifying campaign with 5 assists/1 goal in 5 games for his country & will bring fantastic versatility to our midfield area, This signing is a statement of intent as to what is still to come in the last couple of weeks of the window.

“Patience is required as we finish the rebuild, get new players up to full fitness and our injured players back to full health. Results/good times will follow.”

Garbett (23), who has signed a two-year deal at London Road, has been something of a football nomad. He was born in London, but moved to New Zealand when very young and started his professional career there with Western Suburbs. His career has taken him to Swedish football with Falkenbergs FF before spells in Italy with Torino and NAC Breda on the Netherlands.

Garbett was released by Breda at the end of last season after 40 appearances between 2023 and 2025, and one goal, although it did come in a win against Ajax last season.

Garbett told the Posh Plus service: “Moving around so much after leaving home at 17 has helped me mature. After Sweden I was in Italy for 2 years and the Netherlands for 3 years.

"I’ve been lucky to play in some great stadia and my home ground was wonderful as it used to sell out every week. There were some downs among the highs, but it was a great learning curve and I’m ready for my next step now, and I’m happy it’s with Peterborough.

"I have some mates who play in the league and they’ve all told me I’d be suited to play here. I just want to give it a good crack now. It’s a new opportunity for me and, as it’s a World Cup year in 2026, I need to be playing every week.

"I am very versatile and wherever the manager wants me to be I will go. The 8 is probably my best position as I can into the box from there, but I played as a 6 for my country at the last Olympics.

"I’m eager to bed in and start playing. It probably won’t be straight away, but it shouldn’t be too long.”