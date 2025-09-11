Peterborough United chairman believes he can make a million on striker, plus other transfer window revelations

Brad Ihionvien. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes he could sell striker Brad Ihionvien for a million pounds next summer.

MacAnthony has revealed on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast he didn’t want the 21 year-old to leave London Road, but he accepted the personality clash between his first-team manager Darren Ferguson and the striker was too big a hurdle to overcome.

There were a string of League Two clubs chasing Ihionvien, but he chose Shrewsbury Town and has since scored two goals in two games for a struggling club. He has moved on a season-long loan with two years on his Posh contract still to go.

MacAnthony said: “I am still convinced Brad could be the next big thing, but it never worked between him and the manager. In the end I just stopped arguing. The manager rang me in the last week of the transfer window and told me I needed to get him out of the building. I’d love to have seen Brad operating in a front two for us, but in cases like this I will always back the manager.

"I will not have anyone saying Brad has a bad reputation because that isn’t true. He’s not problematic on the training ground. It was just a personality clash so I had to make a decision.

"Some very good clubs in League Two wanted him because he will score lots of goals and he chose to go to Shrewsbury so good luck to him. He’s started like he will be a League Two Golden Boot winner.

“One of two things will now happen next summer. Either there is some sort of reconciliation with the manager or we will sell him for seven figures. People might laugh at me for that, but I know from the transfer window that there is no striker with Brad’s tangibles under the age of 22 currently going for less than a million.”

MacAnthony also made other Posh transfer-related revelations. He admits Posh did a great job of signing players in the last transfer window, but not such a good job of moving players on.

Posh rejected bids from League One clubs for winger Cian Hayes.

Other wingers currently not in the squad turned down the chance to move.

Transfer-listed goalkeeper Will Blackmore turned down the chance to join National League Scunthorpe United.

Transfer-listed goalkeeper Nick Bilokapic turned down an offer to help relocate to his Australian homeland.

3 of the top National League clubs want forward Chris Conn-Clark and he will be allowed to leave on loan when a deal is in place to also buy the player for the same fee Posh paid. “Whovere gets him will win the league,” MacAnthony added. “Because he will be the best player at that level again.”

Posh are keen to send under 21 players Lucca Mendonca and David Kamara out on loan to gain experience of men’s football.