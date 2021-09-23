Peterborough United chairman backs his manager over Pym axing and believes the ‘ruck’ helped Posh beat Birmingham City!

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony and Christy Pym celebrate promotion last season.

Ferguson dropped Pym from his first-team matchday squad to play Birmingham City last weekend following a fierce bust-up between the pair after a recent defeat at Reading.

Ferguson said after the 3-0 win over Birmingham ‘it would be difficult for Christy to get back into the side’ and he subsequently told the PT he would rather sign an out of contract goalkeeper than recall Pym.

MacAnthony believes the ‘ruck’ actually helped Posh pick up a great result against Birmingham.

“My manager has handled the situation well,” MacAnthony stated on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast. “I will back him by selling Christy in the January transfer window and signing another goalkeeper.

“If it’s the end for Christy we will wish him well and remember the part he played in our promotion last season.

“Maybe the time was right to change goalkeepers anyway. We had been letting in a lot of goals and it wasn’t as through we were facing a vast amount of shots.

“Of course you will get beaten by the odd ‘worldie’ goal, but I’d like to say something like 70% of the shots on our goal were going in. We will do all we can to find Christy a good move, but I have to back my manager on this one.

“When my manager told me what had happened after the Reading game of course I was disappointed, but I also said a ruck could be a good thing for the team.

“Sometimes it’s good to get the juices flowing and get things out of your system.

“These things happen and lo and behold three days later we deliver our best performance of the season and we keep our first clean sheet.

“And Dai Cornell was very good in goal so hopefully he will keep that up. “

Posh beat Birmingham 3-0 after having conceded nine goals in their previous two Championship matches, including three in the match at Reading.