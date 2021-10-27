Peterborough United chairman and his club’s ‘amazing’ summer recruitment
Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has described the club’s summer recruitment as ‘amazing.’
It’s a subject that caused a much more negative reaction on social media when Posh were struggling in the Championship relegation zone.
MacAnthony said, on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast: “It really makes me angry when people who have no sense of what it means to run a club of our size with our resources in the Championship criticise our recruitment.
“I will hold my hand up if I get things wrong, but our recruitment in the summer was amazing.
“Three of our summer signings have played in our last two wins. Dai Cornell has been great, Oliver Norburn has been outstanding and Jorge Grant has been top class.
“Yes Josh Knight has not been at his best yet, but everyone wanted him in the summer and he will get there.
“Joel Randall will be a top player for us when fit. The manager sees him as one of a front three.
“As I keep saying to everyone who doubts us ‘trust the process.’ It was always going to take time for the new players to bed in.”