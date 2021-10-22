Peterborough United chairman adamant Jonson Clarke-Harris will become a Championship force after his enforced break and why Posh won’t be signing the likes of Andy Carroll

Darragh MacAnthony with Jonson Clarke-Harris after promotion to League One last season.

MacAnthony admits he was disappointed with the physical condition of his star striker when he returned to London Road for pre-season training in the summer.

But the penny has apparently dropped with the 27 year-old front man who has worked feverishly to shed excess weight during his enforced absence.

Clarke-Harris has served three matches of a ban imposed for historical abusive tweets and is due to return for the trip to Swansea City on October 30.

“I love Jonno,” MacAnthony insisted on his popular ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

“He was our best player last season and the League One golden boot winner. But he was not in good enough condition when he came back. Not for one of the toughest leagues in the world, but he’s shed a lot weight now and I am convinced he will dominate teams this season.”

The poor fitness of Clarke-Harris was one of several unforeseeble events which have contributed to a poor start to the Championship season, according to MacAnthony.

But MacAnthony has again confirmed injuries and suspensions were never going to force him into the free agent market.

“I couldn’t foresee the shape Jonno would be in, just like I couldn’t foresee silly tweets he made when he was 17 would come back and bite him,” MacAnthony added.

“I didn’t expect Jack Marriott to snap his hamstring in half and I obviously didn’t know that Joel Randall would develop a blood issue on his thigh that would keep him out for three months, or that Ricky-Jade Jones would damage knee ligaments.

“But to those people who wanted me to sign Andy Carroll or Wilfried Bony or any other striker without a club I say this. Why? It would take them two months to get up to speed. It’s not as though the likes of Dwight Gayle grow on trees out there. If they did I’d be the one picking them up.

“There are still 10 weeks to the January window and if we need a couple of players when we get there we will try and get them.

“But why threaten the current players with that now? Between the start of November and the end of the season Jonson Clarke-Harris will be the fittest he’s ever been and he will take some stopping.”