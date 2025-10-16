Peterborough United centre-back chasing international history as well as an escape from the relegation zone

David Okagbue after signing for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United centre-back David Okagbue is chasing international history with the Ireland Under 21 side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Okagbue made his competitive Under 21 debut for his country in a 2-2 European Championship qualifying draw with Slovakia in Cork last week. Ireland have never qualified for the final stages of the European Championship and currently sit third behind Slovakia and England in their group.

Ireland are next in action against England at Birmingham City FC next month, although a centre-back signed from Walsall in the summer is also mindful of three big League One games for Posh before then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s England next and obviously that’s a big game for us,” Okagbue told the Posh Plus service. “It’s at St Andrews and we will have plenty of Irish lads over for the game.

"I’ve not been in the league team lately so it was good to get 90 minutes into my legs last week. It gave me some confidence and hopefully that will carry into my club form as it’s important I’m ready to help the team, even if it’s off the bench, in any way I can. We know what we want from these next games. They are important ones and it’s time for us to kick on.

"Playing my first competitive under 21 game was a great experience. It was at home, my nan, my mum and some and some friends were all there and those that couldn’t come watched it on the television.

"It’s great to see how proud everyone is which is why we do what we do. It was a game we wanted to win, but Slovakia are a good side so it was still a point in the right direction for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"it was 1-1 after 4 minutes and both of their goals were deflections which was disappointing, but I enjoy the experience of playing for Ireland. We are only together for a short time and there is a lot of information to soak up, but I love doing that. We have a good side. There are players in the Football League like me, players from big Academies and good players from the Irish League.

"It’s a good mix and we are motivated by becoming the first Ireland Under 21 team to qualify for the Euros.”

Okagbue started his career at Stoke City and has played for Chester and Oldham Athletic on loan as well as Walsall. The 21 year-old has also played for Ireland Under 19s.

Okagbue should be in the Posh matchday squad for a League One game at Burton Albion on Saturday. Posh also play Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon at home before the next international break when a scheduled fixture at Mansfield Town (November 15) is expected to be postponed.