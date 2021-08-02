Peterborough United Carabao Cup ticket winners revealed
The winners of the tickets for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup tie against Plymoyth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 10 can now be revealed.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:04 am
They are Marc Humphries of Spalding and Mark Cross of Elton. They will be contacted by a representative of Carabao.
The answer to the question ‘who knocked Posh out of the Carabao Cup last season?’ was Cheltenham Town which most of the entrants managed to get.