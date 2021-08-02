Peterborough United Carabao Cup ticket winners revealed

The winners of the tickets for Peterborough United’s Carabao Cup tie against Plymoyth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 10 can now be revealed.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 9:04 am
Action from Posh v Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup last season.

They are Marc Humphries of Spalding and Mark Cross of Elton. They will be contacted by a representative of Carabao.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The answer to the question ‘who knocked Posh out of the Carabao Cup last season?’ was Cheltenham Town which most of the entrants managed to get.

Cheltenham Town