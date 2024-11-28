Peterborough United manager is preparing to throw club captain Hector Kyprianou straight into the red-hot atmosphere of a League One local derby at Northampton Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Kyprianou has not played for Posh since a 3-0 League One defeat at Wigan Athletic on October 10 because of a hamstring issue. The 23 year-old is now training with the first-team again, but won’t be considered for selection for the FA Cup second round tie at home to Notts County on Saturday, and is unlikely to feature in the next League One game against rock-bottom Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium on Wednesday, December 4.

But the derby at Sixfields follows on Monday, December 9 and Ferguson is confident his Cyprus international star will be able to start that game, although the boss insists he’s been delighted with the midfield cover provided by Donay O’Brien-Brady and Ryan De Havilland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked the question re Hector playing against Burton,” Ferguson admitted. “But I don’t really want to take any chances with him. He is looking strong in training though and he will be ready to play at Northampton, and I mean ready to play from the start. We’ve missed Hector, but we also haven’t missed him if you see what I mean.

Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou is about to leave the pitch at Wigan with a hamstring injury. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I’ve been really pleased with how Ryan and Donay have played. Archie Collins has been the mainstay in midfield, but when he was missing from the Rotherham game Ryan and Donay were very good together. Yet Hector is an exceptional player for League One. There is no doubting that so it will be great to have him back.”

Posh should strengthen their midfield options further in January when on-loan Manchester City youngster Mohamadou Susoho should be back from his thigh injury.

Posh could make team changes for the FA Cup game, but Ferguson insists they would be for tactical reasons rather than to give players a break ahead of the Burton game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we play Burton on a Wednesday it gives the players an extra day to recover from Saturday,” Ferguson, who has confirmed on-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo will start his first game since September 28.