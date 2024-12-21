Hector Kyprianou was forced off after 51 minutes. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United captain Hector Kyprianou has not been ruled out of the Boxing Day fixture against Mansfield Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off).

Kyprianou limped out of Friday night’s 2-1 defeat at Stockport early in the second half after he appeared to aggravate a foot injury picked up late in the first half. He tried to continue but was unable to run freely before he was replaced by Donay O’Brien-Brady.

After the match, Posh boss Darren Ferguson did not seem overly-concerned about Kyprianou’s situation, although he was puzzled by his poor performance. The Cyprus international has recently returned from a lengthy absence because of a hamstring injury.

Posh were already without key midfielder Archie Collins, who was unable to play through illness. Ryan De Havilland started in his place. Emmanuel Fernandez was another of the Posh players to be hit by illness this week but he was able to start despite missing Thursday’s training session.

Ferguson said: “Archie was missing. Manny missed yesterday, but felt ok to play. There were one or two other with little things yesterday as there’s just something going around the building like it generally does at this time of year.

“Hector just didn’t look right physically or mentally. He didn’t look sharp. Ryan did well again and Donay did well again when he came on. I was really pleased with him. He had a good speed of play and he passed forward.

“It’s not Hector’s hamstring. He took a kick and I think he aggravated it at the start of the second half. He just wasn’t right physically and I need to look at that as he has had a long period out.”