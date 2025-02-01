LIam Shaw celebrates his goal for Cobblers against Huddersfield Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Peterborough United will move eight points clear of the League One relegation zone with victory at fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers on Sunday.

There was a mixed bag of League One results on Saturday as far as Posh were concerned with wins for Northampton Town and Shrewsbury Town, creditable draws for Cambridge United and Burton Albion and a defeat for Crawley Town,

Burton’s point from a 0-0 draw at Barnsley moved them to within five points of Posh. The Brewers still occupy the final relegation place. Shrewsbury came from behind to win 2-1 with 10 men against the rapidly fading Mansfield Town side, but are seven points adrift of Darren Ferguson’s side. Cobblers joined Posh on 30 points after an excellent 3-2 home win over Huddersfield Town, but they had to survive a strong fightback from their visitors. Cobblers have played a game more than Posh and have a far inferior goal difference.

Cambridge came back to draw 1-1 at home to second-placed Wycombe Wanderers who were cruising until recent signing Sonny Bradley was sent off midway through the second-half while conceding a spot-kick. Josh Stokes missed the penalty, but did equalise seven minutes from time.

Crawley thought they had rescued a point at home to Wrexham when levelling in the 90th minutes, but the high-flying visitors grabbed a 93rd minute winner.

Exeter are being dragged into the relegation dogfight. They lost 4-1 at in-form Stevenage today. Posh will go above them with a win at Rovers.