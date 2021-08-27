Peterborough United can topple the promotion favourites if they are brave and smart

Sammie Szmodics could start for Posh against West Brom. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not brave in the physical sense, but courageous enough to try and impose their own passing game on a team that likes to press and bully opponents before causing havoc from set-pieces.

It’s a gameplan that’s worked well so far for the Baggies under new boss Valerien Ismael. His side arrive at London Road seeking a fourth straight Championship win.

“I’ve watched their last three league games and they played the same way throughout all three matches,” Ferguson stated. “The new manager has stamped his identity and his authority on the side straight away and if the methods produce results, which they have so far, players will buy into it.

“They are a strong, powerful and intense team, but we have to deal with all that by being brave enough to play our own game. We have to compete of course, but we don’t want to be drawn into a physical contest as that would suit West Brom.

“It’s a challenge we have to rise to, but we faced a similar challenge against Cardiff and we played so well we really should be starting tomorrow’s game with a maximum six points from two home games. We need to get to that level again tomorrow.

“Cardiff threw a lot of set-pieces into our area, but we coped with everything really well. They caused us no problems until we lost our tallest defender and then it became difficult.

“That’s why losing to a set-piece goal at Preston was so frustrating because we have shown we can defend them well.

“But if we win tomorrow that would be seven points from the first month and I’d be okay with that.”

Midfielder Jack Taylor is unlikely to make his first appearance of the season tomorrow, but Siriki Dembele and Jack Marriott should be capable of playing for longer than they’ve experienced so far.