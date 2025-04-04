Peterborough United can only move up one place on Saturday, but they could slip from 14th to 17th
Posh would need to better the result gained by Stevenage against Crawley to move up to 13th in the table. Darren Ferguson’s side are at home to local rivals Northampton Town.
It’s possible, Posh who are currently nine points clear of the relegation zone, could slip below Rotherham (home to Blackpool), Exeter (home to Stockport) and Mansfield (away to Huddersfield) if results go against them.
There could be a first change in the bottom four for several weeks tomorrow although it would need fourth-from-bottom Burton Albion to win at second-placed Wrexham (12.30pm). They are currently three points behind Bristol Rovers, but have a better goal difference. Rovers also have a tough game at play-off chasing Bolton Wanderers.
Wigan Athletic are still in trouble and have yet to win under new manager Ryan Lowe. They travel to fading Leyton Orient tomorrow. The worst two teams in the division, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United, clash in Shropshire.
