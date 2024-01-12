Peterborough United could see a more ruthless Joel Randall in the rest of the season.

Joel Randall (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Randall has impressed in a number 10 role for League One’s top-scoring team with six goals, four assists and by playing a full part in some terrific football, but he knows he needs to get his numbers up.

"I feel like I’ve had an opportunity to score in almost every game this season,” Randall said. “I know it’s a cliche, but if I keep getting into the right positions the goals will come.

"It’s a new position for me. I’d always played as a left-winger before and my role here is more like playing as a striker.

Conor Coventry in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Sometimes you will miss no matter what you do, like the goalkeeper making a great save, but instead of trying for the world class finish into the top corner I should settle for 10 tap-ins as they all count the same.

"The team is full of confidence though. We turn up to every game knowing how we will play and that we will probably create opportunities, but we just need to be more ruthless now. Certainly I do and that will perhaps come by being more relaxed in front of goal. I think I have the technique to score goals so I should just trust myself more.

"It’s not as though we are on a bad run or anything. We are still the top scorers in the league.”

Randall is expected to start Saturday’s League One game at Charlton. The Londoners are stuck in mid-table having won just seven of 25 matches, but they’ve been active in the January transfer window. Ex-Posh loanee is expected to join Charlton from West Ham today.