Peterborough United can expect £500k in compensation for teenager, but co-owner Darragh MacAnthony is disappointed he’s left the perfect club for his development

Adler Nascimento celebrates a goal for Posh youths.

Nascimento signed for Crystal Palace last week even though the Londoners had not bid or even spoken to Posh about the 16 year-old.

Posh were powerless to block the move as Nascimento was below the age (17) when he could have been offered a professional contract at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh director of football Barry Fry reported 12 Premier League clubs had asked about Nascimento’s availability since the end of last season and six had made bids.

“Funnily enough Palace didn’t bid or enquire,” Fry said today (July 17). “But Adler had a medical there last week and signed for them as he’s entitled to do.

“We will expect compensation and I am confident we can reach an agreement with Palace as we get on great with them as a club. We did a mutually beneficial deal concerning Dwight Gayle a few years back.

“The compensation fee depends on a lot of factors. I’ve already spoken to Steve Parish (Palace chairman) even though it was his Academy staff who did the deal. I’m sure we will get good money.”

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said today he expects to be paid more than the highest previous bid for Nascimento. He didn’t name Palace or the level of bidding, but the PT understands an offer of £400K was received from one suitor earlier in the summer.

It’s the second Academy star Posh have lost this summer after Flynn Clarke chose to move to Norwich City rather than sign a new deal at Posh.

MacAnthony said: “Adler is a really talented player. We had great plans for him, but unfortunately his agent and his parents saw his future away from the club, There’s nothing we could do to stop him going, They are the rules.

“A good agent is vital for a young player, one who put playing ahead of money.

“My message to the next Adler would be: ‘We are famous for playing teenagers. Surely it’s better to be playing in front of a crowd rather than at an empty training ground, and then going out on loan and going back to the training ground again’?

“Flynn Clarke would have played Championship football for us this season.