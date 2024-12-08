Caretaker-manager Ian Sampson insists there is no bigger game for Northampton Town than one against Peterborough United.

"It's a great game to have as your first game as caretaker manager,” Sampson told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo. There's no bigger game for Northampton than Peterborough. I know that from my history with the club. "It would be great to have a full house with the fans backing us. I'm sure they'll come in their numbers as we need all the support we can get at the moment. "Times are a little bit difficult, but that's when you see real characters come through and we believe we have that in the squad, and in the staff, and certainly in the stands. "It's a good game to have because it's a derby and derby games tend to be a bit blood and thunder. Not so much now than before because people control their emotions better. We have to be in control of what we do but it's a big game and a good game to have against our local rivals. They aren't in a position they want to be in and we're certainly not in a position we want to be in, but I'm expecting a good game."