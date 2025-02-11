Archie Collins in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Midfielder Archie Collins insists Peterborough United are capable of beating anyone in League One.

Collins made the claim ahead of a daunting trip to in-form play-off chasers Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). The 25 year-old accepts Posh haven’t shown their quality anywhere near enough this season, but he insists there is enough talent in the dressing room to mount a surge up the table.

Posh start tonight’s game at the Valley just one place and four points above the relegation zone. Last time out they beat Cheltenham in a Vertu Trophy quarter-final at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"We all know the position we are in and what we now have to do,” Collins told the Posh Plus service. “It was good to win the Trophy game, but our full focus is on improving our league position. It’s difficult to enjoy the pressure we are currently experiencing, but we know that a couple of wins would change everything so we have to maintain our confidence and belief and go out and perform.

"We obviously have been nowhere near consistent enough. Some games we turn up and in other games we have struggled, but we know that on our day we can beat anyone. There just haven’t been enough of those days.”