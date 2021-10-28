Peterborough United can achieve what hot promotion favourites West Bromwich Albion failed to do and that’s win at Swansea City

Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

Russell Martin’s side have won their last three Championship games at home after failing to win any of their first four. They came from behind to beat the Baggies 2-1 after conceding a first-minute goal in their last home outing. They also beat Huddersfield and Cardiff City before then and have conceded just four goals in their seven home games.

But Ferguson believes he has the players to breach the Swansea fortress.

“Russell’s sides play in a very particular way,” Ferguson said. “Swansea are playing exactly like Mk Dons played under him last season. It’s a very attractive, expansive way of playing, but they can also be very open and we can certainly exploit that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics Sammie Szmodics, seen here leaving QPR’s Charlie Austin behind, could be a key man for Posh at Swansea. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We will need to be as good in transition as we were against QPR last week, but if we look after the ball when we get it we can certainly hurt them.

“They are a good side though. They have had an okay start this season, but we have more confidence about us after winning our last two games.”

After 2-1 wins against Hull and QPR, Posh are seeking a third win on the spin at Championship level for just the third time in the club’s history.