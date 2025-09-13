Peterborough United boss was proud his side managed to win a game most sides in their position 'would have lost'

Harry Leonard goes for goal for Peterborough United against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was left with a sense of pride at watching his side dig out a 2-1 victory at home against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Posh picked up their first win of the season on Saturday and brought to an end a 14-match winless run in League One.

An excellent strike from Matthew Garbett and a poacher’s finish from Jimmy-Jay Morgan put Posh 2-0 ahead in the first half and Ferguson’s side held on in the second period despite conceding less than five minutes after the re-start.

Ferguson expressed delight at the attitude of the players, especially as a host of them are still significantly lacking in match fitness. The Posh boss also confirmed experienced defender Tom Lees was only struggling with cramp when he was forced off after 67 minutes.

Jimmy-Jay Morgan wins the ball for Peterborough United against Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh are still bottom of the league on goal difference, but are within just one point of Wycombe in 19th place.

Ferguson said: “It is an important result. We were good in moments, we were comfortable, both goals were of a really high quality and we deserved to go ahead.

“We started the second half really badly due to lapses of concentration and we conceded a soft goal. A lot of teams in our position would have lost that game though and we’ve dug it out and had opportunities to score more goals that we have not taken. The character of the team came through and that is important.

“Nobody can dispute the effort my players have put in when six or seven of the starters are nowhere near match fitness. They have left everything out there, they are just digging it out and that is what we need. I have to credit them for their effort.

"It will still be a while for some to get up to fitness. For instance Jimmy-Jay is a loan striker from Chelsea, so he is not used to the intensity of our training, but both of the new forwards look good players.

“Matt Garbett is a good finisher off both feet and you’ve seen the energy and what he is going to bring to the team. He’s such a good runner and so athletic.

“The second was a very good goal too, high quality, great cross, great header and Jimmy-Jay is in the right position to knock it in. We have real competition now because Gustav came on and did well. Gustav just needs that goal, you could just see he was short of confidence when he got put through.

“I knew physically we would dip in the game, but the subs were very good when they came on. We have a strength in depth and a bigger squad that we just didn’t have last season.

“We have to just keep building now. That’s four goals in two games now and arguably we should have scored more today.

“There are still things we need to work on. Their goal is soft, we have to just head it away instead of giving them impetus. We had to manage that period after the goal, but as the half went on, we looked the more threatening, on the counter we really should have got at least one more goal.

“We needed to give the fans a lift and they really stuck with us today. There are things we need to improve on if we are going to play this shape, but what was never in doubt today was the effort the lads put in. I’m really proud of them because they put everything in and some of them were really running on empty at the end.”

Posh now have another full week off before travelling to Plymouth Argyle next Saturday. The Pilgrims were 3-2 victors at Luton on Saturday despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.