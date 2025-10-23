Peterborough United boss wants an aggressive front foot approach from his players in order to transform their home form

Posh must play with more attacking intent against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is demanding an aggressive front-foot approach from his players in Saturday’s crunch League One basement battle with Blackpool at the Weston Homes Stadium (3pm kick off).

Posh have the fewest home points (4) and have scored the fewest home goals (3) in the division, although they have also played the fewest home games (5).

Ferguson’s side now embark on a run of four home games in the next five League One matches which ought to give them a great chance of getting out of the bottom four.

A fast start on Saturday could also be important to the get the Posh fans on-side. Some supporters turned on Ferguson and his team during a dismal first half at Burton Albion last weekend, a match Posh eventually won 1-0.

"We have to find much more of an attacking threat at home,” Ferguson said. “We have not going at all. We have to start setting the tone at home. We have to get the fans out of their seats so they are with us straight away. That means getting on the front foot from the start.

"It’s our job to get the fans behind us. They have been pretty good for most of the season. They've stuck with us really well during some tough home games. Home form is key to having any sort of success and we have a lot of home games coming up, the next three for a start including the FA Cup tie.

“There are always reasons why things don’t go according to plan and a lot didn’t go to plan last weekend. We didn’t pass the ball forwards enough and the gaps between our lines were too big for a start.

"But, and I didn’t say much about this after the Burton game because I was too angry, the players played with a lot of resilience and they showed personality and character which you often have to show when you are not very good in possession. Perhaps they wanted to prove a point to me after the words that were spoken in the dressing room at half-time.”

Posh will be without experienced central defender Tom Lees on Saturday. He is likely to be replaced by Ireland Under 21 international David Okagbue. Posh have no fresh injury worries.