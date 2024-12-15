Darren Ferguson has revealed why he chose to keep James Dornelly on the pitch for the majority of Peterborough United’s League One victory over Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (December 14).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh bounced back from defeats to Reading, Burton and local rivals Northampton with a 4-3 home success against Crawley, but the game wasn’t without its challenges. Defensive errors crept in again, particularly for the first Crawley goal from Ade Adeyemo which made the score 2-1 to Posh at the break.

Young right-back James Dornelly controlled a cross, but then miskicked his clearance and presented the ball straight to Adeyemo for a simple goal from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old was visibly upset after the goal, and for the rest of the half, but was consoled before play resumed by midfielder Archie Collins. Dornelly continued to find the game difficult, but was kept on by Darren Ferguson until the 81st minute.

James Dornelly in action for Posh against Crawley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

After the game Ferguson stated he never considered taking Dornelly because he sees it as a big part of his job to keep backing younger players. He praised his players for helping the teenager through a difficult moment, but has called for more from a number of regulars, who have played the majority of matches this season, to help the team.

Ferguson said: “It was important we got James through to half time. He made a mistake and you could see he was visibly shaken, probably because he’s only a young boy. The worst thing I could have done to him was to take him off. That would have really affected him. I said, look your teammates are going to have to help you out now and they did.

“I didn’t consider taking him off because a big part of my job with this group is protecting them. I was willing to take flak if James stayed on and made another mistake. I’m prepared to do that for this team. That is part of my job. They are going to make mistakes but I have to protect them and one of the ways I did that with James was to keep him on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a young team, but several players have played a lot of games. These players need to help. I’m not saying they’re not, but we need them to show character. Archie was very good at 3-3, Hector is back, but we need more from others.”