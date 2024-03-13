Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson with Stevenage Manager Steve Evans. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will face the side managed by Steve Evans live on Sky Sports on Wednesday night (8pm) with the added pressure of knowing all of their immediate rivals won on Tuesday night.

Newly-promoted Stevenage are enjoying a fine season and sit in sixth, one point clear of the chasing pack but having played two games less. They have not conceded a goal in their last four matches although their previous two matches have been 0-0 draws with Lincoln and a ten-man Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their ranks include Dan Butler, Nathan Thompson and Ben Thompson who all made the move from the Lamex to Posh over the summer but only Butler has been a regular in the side in recent weeks.

Posh, who now trail Derby in second by seven points, but with two games in hand, are looking for their fifth straight league win to keep pace with their automatic promotion rivals ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with leaders Portsmouth.

Darren Ferguson is expecting a tough test against a manager with a track record of promotions and one which he replaced at Posh when he returned for his third spell in charge of Posh in 2019.

Ferguson said: “There are a few that went there in the summer, great lads and professionals who played a big part in the success that we had at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I worked with Nathan and Dan more- they were a massive part in the last promotion- and then there’s Ben, who is a great kid.

“It’s good to see them join a club that is still challenging to get out of the league. It will be good to see them, we’ll put that to bed, we want to beat each other and then we’ll have a chat. Me and Nathan speak quite a bit.

“They’ve had a fantastic season. To be around the play-offs, you may have thought they would fade away after starting so well but they haven’t. They’ve been right in there all season.

"If, after 37 games, you’re in the top six then you’ve clearly have a very good season for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re under no illusions and know that it will be a really tough game. They are very aggressive and have real quality at the top end of the pitch. We will play our game and hope that it is good enough.